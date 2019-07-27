HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners reissued a market-perform rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.68.

HMST traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $28.92. 196,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,704. HomeStreet has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Ruh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $56,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $187,724.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $143,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,107 shares in the company, valued at $175,087.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $290,070. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,910.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.