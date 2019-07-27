Honest 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $94,590.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Honest has a market capitalization of $160,495.00 and approximately $94,590.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

About Honest

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

