Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 28.6%

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)’s stock price fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 180,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 189,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.