Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce sales of $9.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.22 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $10.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $37.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.86 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.36 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $183.15.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.61. 1,758,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

