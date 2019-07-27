Horizen Market Capitalization Achieves $52.15 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $52.15 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.48 or 0.00073848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, DragonEX and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00718154 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00205569 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 101.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 6,971,800 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, DragonEX, Graviex, Binance, COSS, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.