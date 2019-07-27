Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth $278,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 137.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.61. 4,757,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,208. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.