Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

