Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to an add rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 512 ($6.69) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

LON:HWDN traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 567 ($7.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 501.85. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other news, insider Karen Caddick acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £15,540 ($20,305.76).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.