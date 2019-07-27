Howland Capital Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.77. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

