HSBC (LON:HSBA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 691 ($9.03) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 850 ($11.11).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 659.27 ($8.61).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 662.40 ($8.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 658.87. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 736 ($9.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

