HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

HSBC stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of HSBC by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

