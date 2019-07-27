HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HSBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. 926,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47. HSBC has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in HSBC by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

