Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBM. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight Capital lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered Trevali Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$388.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,284,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,801,979.98.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

