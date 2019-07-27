Huntington National Bank Acquires 5,210 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $70,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,280,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after buying an additional 607,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.55.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.21. 1,274,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,728. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

