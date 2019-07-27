Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.20. 14,258,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,014,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

