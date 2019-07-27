Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.