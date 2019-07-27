Huntington National Bank Has $15.11 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 164,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,785,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,094. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.