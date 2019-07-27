Huntington National Bank Has $31.97 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $31,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after acquiring an additional 851,398 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,563,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,666,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 254,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $3,371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Paypal stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.