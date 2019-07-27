Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.10% of Baxter International worth $40,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.15. 2,545,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,267. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

