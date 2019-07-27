Huntington National Bank Sells 8,359 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. 1,572,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

