Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $26.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,950 shares of company stock worth $157,729 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 130.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 67.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 1,914,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

