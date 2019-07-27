HyperQuant Reaches Market Cap of $121,850.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $121,850.00 and approximately $230,324.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00293207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.01572218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

