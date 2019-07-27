IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $245.23

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $245.23 and last traded at $243.46, with a volume of 16386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,007,440. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

