Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded to Hold at GMP Securities

GMP Securities lowered shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Iamgold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.18.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

