IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 1,459,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $28,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 407 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 521 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 295,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.31. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $350.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

