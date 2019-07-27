IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,082 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $3,098,242.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,203,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $97,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.