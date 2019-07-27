IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 325 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 38.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 16.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $654.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $627.80. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $672.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -798.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.38.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

