IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.69 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 1.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 100.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Square by 81.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.40, a P/E/G ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,518,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,486,225. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.