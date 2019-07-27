IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.77 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

