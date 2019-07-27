IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 16,590.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $232,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,677 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,124.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 485,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,627,000 after purchasing an additional 463,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 383,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

