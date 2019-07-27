IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $55.86 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 47.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $1,943.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $956.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,928.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,241.20.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total value of $4,815,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.