II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Position Increased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in II-VI were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at $10,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $8,580,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in II-VI by 92.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at $6,629,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $5,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

II-VI stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.93 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shaker Sadasivam purchased 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $493,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,111.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

