Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $835.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce sales of $835.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $835.07 million to $835.38 million. Illumina reported sales of $830.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.69.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.90. 895,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,669. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Illumina has a 1-year low of $268.62 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.72.

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $397,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total value of $38,659.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,972.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,291 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,366. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 100.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

