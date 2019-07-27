ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmuCell stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.19% of ImmuCell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

