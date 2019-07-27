Immuron (ASX:IMC) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), 985,453 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.12.

In related news, insider Peter Anastasiou bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$77,500.00 ($54,964.54). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 905,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,955.

About Immuron (ASX:IMC)

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

