Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,300 shares of company stock worth $70,152 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 391,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 603,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 729,189 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127,457 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 223,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.91. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

