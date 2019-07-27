Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stake Boosted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,189 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Independent Bank Group accounts for 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,103. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.43. Independent Bank Group Inc has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $71.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $145.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $7,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $300,987.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,457.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

