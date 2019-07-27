Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.80. Independent Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.61 ($0.44).

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

