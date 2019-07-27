Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.25 Price Target

Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($8.40).

Shares of DBK opened at €7.12 ($8.28) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.61.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

