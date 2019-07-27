Independent Research Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CON. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €148.18 ($172.30).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €128.54 ($149.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €124.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Continental has a 1 year low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a 1 year high of €198.85 ($231.22).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

