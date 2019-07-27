Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 37.7% in July

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 219,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 69,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Berger sold 18,869 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $57,739.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,970.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 18,654 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $55,588.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,306 shares of company stock worth $244,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 5,644.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,746,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 127,335 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

