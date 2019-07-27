ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.29 ($15.46).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

