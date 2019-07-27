Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Receives $124.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.10.

IR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.58. 1,517,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In related news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $972,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,928. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

