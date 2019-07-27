Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.59. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

