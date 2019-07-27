Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.15

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and traded as high as $93.91. Innospec shares last traded at $92.32, with a volume of 3,436 shares traded.

IOSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,999.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $356,236. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

