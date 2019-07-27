Innova Price Reaches $0.0110 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $55,649.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000456 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

