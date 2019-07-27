Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 307.49% and a net margin of 146.60%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of INVA opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 66.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

