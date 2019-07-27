Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INSP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $200,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $553,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,310,285 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

