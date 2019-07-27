Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 735 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

