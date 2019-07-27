Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 36,380,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,940,786. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.